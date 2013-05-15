Rushville City Council Minutes April 29, 2013

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on April 24, 2013 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the March meeting and the March Treasurers Report.

2. Approved lease agreement with Cate Jones for Card Club building beginning in May 2013 she will not have to pay rent for May 2013 in lieu of cleaning and painting the building. The building will be appraised prior to purchase negotiations.

3. Approved removal of gutter and title search for property south of Craig Peterson.

4. Approved manager application of Lisa Janssen for Sandridge Golf Course.

5. Approved manager application of Cynthia Kearns for American Legion Henry Davis Post 161.

6. Approved Council meeting date for May 20, 2013 due to Memorial Day Holiday.

7. Approved Proclamation for May as Foster Care Month.

8. Approved Karmen Palmer and Steph Lovell for the Gottschaulk Barnes Board of Trust.

9. Approved mower for Sreet & Alley for $3500.00.

10. Approved all of the following bills against the City of Rushville, and that warrants be drawn for same:

Employee Salaries 22,781.55; Great Plains Communications Inc 781.00; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier 742.50; Colonial Life & Accident Insurance 37.00; Northwest Rural Public Power District 1,084.24 ; Nebraska Public Power District 6,141.44; Hinn Auto 298.59; Peg Sones 40.00; Nebraska Dept of Revenue 624.40; Source Gas 877.29; Security First Bank 30.00; Hinn Hardware 281.63; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; Feld Fire 103.23; Colwell Electric 1,193.90; Nebraska Library Commission 1,000.00; Northwest Pipe 315.80; Ideal Market 60.06; Van Diest 1,899.30; Xerox Corp 163.76; Demco 95.17; Pepsi 609.00; Amazon 116.99; Westco 1,526.62; Panhandle Sales & Service 94.00; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; HTM Sales 36.78; NE Public Health Environmental 73.00; Davis Construction 1,620.00; Gordon True Value 19.35; Sheridan County 7,048.25; Fyr-Tek 197.75; The Copy Shoppe 74.04; Power Plan 57.96; CNA Surety 137.00; HD Waterworks 2,405.32; Know Buddy Resources 680.75; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,035.19; Companion Life Insurance 169.20; Colonial Research 495.72; USDA Water Loan 4,400.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Smith & King 200.00; Verizon 97.93; Beguin Propane 703.84; Bailey Nurseries 325.00; Ne State Historical Society 29.00; Sandhills News 738.60; USDA Water Loan 580.00; RLW Solutions 249.99; 21st Century 10.49; National Geographic for Kids 39.95; ADT Security 39.99; One Call Concepts 7.75; Kim’s Cleaning 80.00; Brodart 16.93; Twin Pines Plumbing 105.50.

Summer help was discussed. One high school or college student will be hired.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Ambulance Board May 14, 2013, Park Board May 14, 2013, Cemetery Board May 14, 2013, Golf Board May 21, 2013.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

A complete copy of the minutes is available at the City Office, 208 Conrad, PO Box 99, Rushville, NE 69360 during regular business hours.

Published: May 15, 2013