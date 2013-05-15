Public Hearing Notice Sheridan County Public Transportation System May 23, 2013

I. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on May 23, 2013 at 9:30 am. by Sheridan County Public Transportation System at 207 South Main Street, Rushville, NE for the purpose of considering a project for which financial assistance is being sought from the Federal Transit Administration, pursuant to the Federal Transit ACT (FTA), generally described as follows:

Description of Project:

Purchase of new transportation service vehicle.

Elderly and Disabled:

The Project will take into consideration the special needs of the elderly and/or persons with disabilities.

General Public:

The Project is available for the general public.

II. At the hearing, Sheridan County Public Transportation System will afford an opportunity for interested persons or agencies to be heard with respect to the social, economic and environmental aspects of the Project. Interested persons may submit orally or in writing evidence and recommendations with respect to said Project.

III. A copy of the Application for a Federal Grant for the proposed Project is available for public inspection at 270 Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337.

Brek Brixius

Sheridan County Public Transportation System

Published: May 15 and May 22, 2013