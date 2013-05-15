Notice of Default TO: Sheri Woodworth, Trustor 3311 396th Trail Alliance, NE 69301

TO: Sheri Woodworth, Trustor

3311 396th Trail

Alliance, NE 69301

Take notice that you are in default of a Deed of Trust filed for record April 28, 2008, and recorded in Book 145 of Mortgages, Pages 157-162, in the records of the County Clerk, Sheridan County, Nebraska securing the following described real estate:

Twp. 27 North, Range 45 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan Co., NE

Sec. 27: W½SE¼

Sec. 28: S½

Sec. 33: NE¼

Sec. 34: N½NW¼

Twp. 26 North, Range 45 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan Co., NE

Sec. 5: Lots 2, 3, and 4

Twp. 27 North, Range 45 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan Co., NE

Sec. 19: All

Sec. 20: W½W½

Sec. 29: W½, SE¼, S½NE¼, NW¼NE¼

Sec. 30: All

Sec. 31: N½, SE¼, E½SW¼

Sec. 32: All

Sec. 33: W½

A breach of an obligation for which the above described trust property was conveyed as security has occurred. Trustor breached the terms of the above referenced Deed of Trust by failing to pay all property taxes due on the above described trust property pursuant to paragraph 7 and 11 of the aforementioned Deed of Trust. Therefore, the Trustee of the aforementioned Deed of Trust, Daniel H. Skavdahl, P. O. Box 156, Harrison, NE 69346, has elected to sell the above described trust property in satisfaction of Trustor’s obligations under said Deed of Trust.

Trustor’s default may be cured within two (2) months of the filing of record of this Notice of Default, and the aforementioned Deed of Trust may thereby be reinstated by performance of the following:

Trustor may pay to Lusk State Bank, 415 South Main, P. O. Box 1400, Lusk, WY 82225, Beneficiary, or its successor in interest the entire amount due under the terms of said Deed of Trust and the obligations secured thereby, including fees and costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the terms of said Deed of Trust. All proceedings to foreclose on said Deed of Trust shall then be dismissed or discontinued and the obligation and Trust Deed shall be reinstated and shall be and then remain in force and effect the same as if no acceleration had occurred. The Trustee shall then execute, acknowledge and deliver a cancellation of the recorded Notice of Default under said Trust Deed upon demand of the Trustor. The following are statements made pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. Sec. 76-1006 and serve to put Trustor on notice of the amount due in order to cure Trustor’s default:

ENTIRE UNPAID PRINCIPAL SUM (including $82,851.18 advanced for the redemption of tax sale certificates, and $590 for the fees, costs, and expenses thereby incurred): $573,492.66

INTEREST ACCRUED UPON UNPAID PRINCIPAL: $5,661.76

UNPAID PRINCIPAL NOT DUE HAD NO DEFAULT OCCURRED: $490,051.48

PER DIEM INTEREST ACCRUING AFTER MAY 2, 2013 AND THE RECORD DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $114.88

TOTAL AMOUNT DUE TO CURE DEFAULT BY TRUSTOR AS OF MAY 2, 2013: $89,102.94

DATED: May 2, 2013

/s/ DANIEL H. SKAVDAHL

Daniel H. Skavdahl, TRUSTEE

STATE OF NEBRASKA, )

) ss.

COUNTY OF SIOUX, )

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me on this 2nd day of May, 2013 by Daniel H. Skavdahl, Trustee of a Deed of Trust, Sheri S. Woodworth, whose address is 3311 396th Trail, Alliance, NE 69301 as Trustor or AGrantor,@ in which Lusk State Bank, organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, and a Wyoming Corporation, 415 South Main, P. O. Box 1400, Lusk, WY 82225 is named Beneficiary or ALender,@ and filed for record April 28, 2008 and recorded in Book 145 of Mortgages, Pages 157-162, in the records of the County Clerk, Sheridan County, Nebraska.

/s/ JoAnne Kittinger

Notary Public

My Commission Expires: 9-19-2013

Published: May 15, May 22, and May 29, 2013