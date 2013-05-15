Notice of Issuance of Tax Deed Certificate No. 1852

TO: Tom Reeves

c/o Bryon W. Reeves

102 Pawnee Court

Smithville, TX 78957-9300

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL LOSE THIS PROPERTY

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of April, 2010, Holly Scherbarth, Purchaser, duly purchased the below described real property from the County Treasurer of Sheridan County, Nebraska, at public sale in the manner provided by law, to-wit:

Parcel 810074699, PERM ID #810074699

Lot 28, Block 11-O.T.-Hay Springs

0001-0047

00000 South Chambers Street

The above described real property was assessed in the name of Thomas M. Reeves, c/o Bryon W. Reeves, 102 Pawnee Court, Smithville, TX 78957. The amount of taxes represented by the tax sale certificate is $547.08. The tax sale certificate was sold for the tax years of 2006, 2007, and 2008. The amount of taxes represented by the tax sale certificate and the amount of subsequent taxes paid for the tax years of 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012 and interest accrued thereon as of May 6, 2013, the date this notice was signed by the Purchaser, is $1,318.22.

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §77-1831, the following statements are provided:

The issuance of a tax deed is subject to the right of redemption under Neb. Rev. Stat. §77-1824 to 77-1830.

The right of redemption requires payment to the County Treasurer for the use of such purchaser, or his or her heirs or assigns, the amount of taxes represented by the tax sale certificate for the year the taxes were levied or assessed and any subsequent taxes paid and interest accrued as of the date payment is made to the County Treasurer. In addition, if the real property is owner-occupied real property and the redemption occurs after the day the purchaser files an application for a tax deed, a redemption fee equal to 20% of all other amounts due must be paid.

The right of redemption expires at the close of business forty-five (45) days after the date of application for the tax deed for owner occupied real property or at the close of business on the day the purchaser files an application for a tax deed with the County Treasurer for all other real property.

You and each of you will further take notice that after expiration of three (3) months from the date of service of this notice, an application will be made to the Treasurer of Sheridan County for the execution and delivery of a deed for the above described real estate to the undersigned purchaser.

Dated: May 6, 2013.

/s/ Holly Scherbarth

Holly Scherbarth, Purchaser and Holder of Certificate of Tax Sale No. 1852

Published: May 15, May 22 and May 29, 2013