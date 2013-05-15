Notice of Trade Name Publication The Coffee Nook
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4929 times
The trade name of The Coffee Nook has been registered as a trade name by Barb Haller, whose address is 320 N. Spruce St. Gordon, NE 69343. The applicant is an individual, and the date of first use of name in Nebraska is May 2013. The general nature of business is coffee, food and gifts.
/s/ Barbara L. Haller
Published: May 15, 2013