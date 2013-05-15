Notice of Trade Name Publication The Coffee Nook

The trade name of The Coffee Nook has been registered as a trade name by Barb Haller, whose address is 320 N. Spruce St. Gordon, NE 69343. The applicant is an individual, and the date of first use of name in Nebraska is May 2013. The general nature of business is coffee, food and gifts.

/s/ Barbara L. Haller

Published: May 15, 2013