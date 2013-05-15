Notice or Right to Public Inspection Wallace and Panzer Trust 2013

Any member of the public shall have the right to inspection of information reported on or with Form 990-PF. The annual return of this foundation shall be available for inspection during regular business hours at the principal office of the foundation and trust, 229 North Main Street, Gordon, Nebraska.

This right of inspection is available to any citizen who shall request inspection within 180 days after the date of publication of this notice. The name of the trustee and principal manager of this trust is James F. Panzer, (308) 282-1164.

Dated this 15th day of May 2013.

Published: May 15, 2013