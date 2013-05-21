Board of Equalization Minutes April 22, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 4-8-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Assessor Winter presented the board with requests to add to the tax rolls five houses sold by the Gordon Housing Authority. Winter explained that after March 19 all changes need to be done through the Board of Equalization. Krotz made a motion to add parcels #810082594, 810078899, 810094436, 810081873 and 810079666 to the tax rolls. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to remove from the tax list, a mobile home owned by Jerry Halverson that has been sold and removed from the county prior to January 1. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 9:20 A.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: May 22, 2013