Commissioners Minutes April 22, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:20 a.m. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Krotz made a motion to accept the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 4-15-2013 with corrections. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed claim checks and audited and approved salary claims. Krotz made a motion to table consideration of the Nebraska Department of Roads “Federal Funds Purchase Program-Supplemental Agreement” until May 13 to give the Road Superintendent additional time to review the documents. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester informed the Board that he is purchasing a new two-section, 12 foot rotary mower for roadside mowing. Andersen made a motion to authorize Chairman Kling to sign the closing statements for the refinancing of certain bonds for the Solid Waste Authority of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN). Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. On February 25, 2013 the board approved the re-financing of the bonds at a rate of approximately 2.04%, less than half the current rate.

Commissioner Andersen reported on pending legislation.

Adjourn: 11:20 A.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: May 22, 2013