Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Duane Harold “Skip” Spotted War Bonnet, Deceased. Case No. PR 13-5

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy of said Decedent, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Duana Spotted War Bonnet as Personal Representative has been filed herein and is set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, on the 18th day of July, 2013, at 2:00 p.m., Mountain Daylight Time, or after.

Duana Spotted War Bonnet

P.O. Box 634

St. Francis, SD 57572

305/747-2347

/s/ Warren R. Arganbright, NSBA #10117

Arganbright Law Office, LLC

P.O. Box 67

Valentine, NE 69201

402/376-2088

Published: May 22, May 29 and June 5, 2013