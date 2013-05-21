Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Duane Harold “Skip” Spotted War Bonnet, Deceased. Case No. PR 13-5
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy of said Decedent, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Duana Spotted War Bonnet as Personal Representative has been filed herein and is set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, on the 18th day of July, 2013, at 2:00 p.m., Mountain Daylight Time, or after.
Duana Spotted War Bonnet
P.O. Box 634
St. Francis, SD 57572
305/747-2347
/s/ Warren R. Arganbright, NSBA #10117
Arganbright Law Office, LLC
P.O. Box 67
Valentine, NE 69201
402/376-2088
Published: May 22, May 29 and June 5, 2013