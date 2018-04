District 10 Invoices May 2013 Gordon-Rushville Public Schools

Vendor Name ,Description, Amount. Checking 1, Fund: 10, DISTRICT 10.

PRINCIPAL OTHER, ADVANCED 725.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, AMERICAN TIME & SIGNAL CO INC 314.60; ADMINISTRATION TRAVEL/MEALS, ARCHIBALD, ALTON 43.96; CONTRACTED OR SECURED, ARMSTRONG EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 343.00; TELEPHONE, AS CENTRAL SERVICES 444.30; OPERATION OTHER, B&B ENTERPRISES 400.00; PRINCIPAL SUPPLIES, CARDMEMBER SERVICE 665.50; OPERATION SUPPLIES, CENTRAL RESTAURANT PRODUCTS 185.48; RENTALS OR LEASES, CENTURY BUSINESS LEASING, INC. 1,926.21; TEACH SUPPLIES, CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS, INC. 2,478.51; WATER AND SEWER, CITY OF GORDON 582.80; WATER AND SEWER, CITY OF RUSHVILLE 384.40; COMPUTER EQUIPMENT, COMPANION CORPORATION 2,697.00; TEACH TRAVEL, CONROY, LANE 108.75; PRINCIPAL OTHER, EC DIPLOMAS, COPY SHOPPE, THE 860.69; PRINCIPAL OTHER, CSC CONFERENCING 340.60; OPERATION OTHER, CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 28.95; OPERATION OTHER, CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 5.00; OPERATION OTHER, DEETER FOUNDRY, INC. 211.00; TRANSFER TO INV.FUND, DISTRICT 10 INVESTMENT FUND 1,369,000.00; MS GRANT REFUND, EDUCATION QUEST FOUNDATION 500.00; TEACH TRAVEL, ELWOOD, JONI 108.75; PROPERTY INSURANCE, EMC INSURANCE COMPANIES 22,691.55; SPED PUPIL SERVICES, ESU 13 SOAR 6,100.15; CONTRACTED TRACK COACH, FOWLER, MIKE 1,800.00; SCHOOL AGE, FUNK, M.S., CCC-SLP, MEGGIN 6,261.65; PRINCIPAL OTHER, TEACH SUPPLIES, GROCERY MART 81.55; TRAVEL/ROOMS, HAMPTON INN 175.90; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HANSEN WALKER MOWERS 50.04; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY 794.09; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HINNS GORDON AUTO PARTS 452.24; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HINNS HARDWARE & FURNITURE 171.19; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HUSKER AUTO PARTS 759.09; OPERATION SUPPLIES, IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 2,344.27; PRINCIPAL SUPPLIES, IDEAL MARKET 34.56; TEACH SUPPLIES, INSTRUMENTALIST CO., THE 290.00; OIL, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 141.03; PRINCIPAL OTHER, TEACH OTHER, JONES SCHOOL SUPPLY 74.14; OPERATION OTHER, KUSTOM ROCK CRUSHING 1,125.00; POVERTY SUPPLIES, LACY, LINDA 9.52; ADMINISTRATION SUPPLIES, LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES 239.89; TEACH OTHER, PRINCIPAL OTHER, LIGGETT, LORI 71.04; KNDRGRTN SNACKS, TEACH OTHER, LUNCH PROGRAM 2,623.59; OPERATION REPAIRMAN, METAL PRODUCTS CO 183.00; AIMS WEB PRO, NCS PEARSON 1,950.00; DUES AND FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, NCSA 615.00; ELECTRICITY CLINTON, ELECTRICITY, NE PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT 8,196.23; PRINCIPAL OTHER, NORTHWEST EVALUATION ASSOC. 7,750.00; ELECTRICITY FIELDSIDE, ELECTRICITY PIONEER, NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER 140.47; PURCHASED PUPIL SERVICES, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY SERVICES INC 2,616.92; REPAIRMAN, OPERATION REPAIRS, PANHANDLE SALES & SERVICE,LLC 263.00; MAY PAYROLL, PAYROLL ACCOUNT 623,867.11; TEACH SUPPLIES, PEPPER OF MINNEAPOLIS, J W 323.99; LEGAL SERVICES, PERRY,GUTHERY,HAASE & GESSFORD 2,377.50; ELECTRICITY, PETTY CASH 625.91; POSTAGE, PITNEY BOWES 123.00; ELECTRICITY, PREMA 1,083.60; CONTRACTED OR SECURED, PRESTO X COMPANY 304.57; TECH SUPPORT, READ NATURALLY 349.00; EC TASSELS, RHYME UNIVERSITY, INC 72.45; OPERATION SUPPLIES, RUSHVILLE SERVICE CENTER 121.51; ADVERTISING AND PRINTING, SANDHILLS NEWS, INC 117.18; VEHICLE REPAIRMAN, SIDES & MILBURN INC 30.90; SPED MILEAGE, SLAMA, CASEY 248.38; FUEL, SOURCEGAS 7,864.55; TELEPHONE, SPRINT 84.00; HEALTH SUPPLIES, STOCKMENS DRUG CO 16.78; GAS, STRONG, BERNARD 219.72; PRINCIPAL OTHER, STUDENT ASSURANCE SERVICES,INC 1,100.00; CHILD PORTFOLIOS, TEACHING STRATEGIES FOR EARLY 522.50; CHILDHOOD, OTHER TECHNICAL SERVICES, TIMECENTRE 240.50; REPAIRMEN, TOOF’S DIESEL REPAIR 459.47; OPERATION SUPPLIES, TRUE VALUE 562.34; TELEPHONE, VIAERO WIRELESS 81.98; WATER AND SEWER, VILLAGE OF MERRIMAN 63.50; MAINTENANCE REPAIRS, WEATHERCRAFT CO. INC. 267.00; FUEL, WESTCO 3,151.33; PURCHASED PUPIL SERVICES, WESTERN NEBRASKA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH 1,900.00; HOW TO GO RALLY/LUNCHES, WNCC 236.50; REPAIRMEN, WRECK-A-MENDED BODY WORKS 500.00 . Fund Total: 2,097,274.88. Checking Account Total: 2,097,274.88

Published: May 22, 2013