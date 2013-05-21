Special Meeting Notice Board of Education, Gordon-Rushville School District No. 10 May 23, 2013
The Board of Education for Gordon-Rushville School District No. 10, Sheridan County Nebraska, will hold a special meeting at the Gordon High School, 810 North Oak Street, Gordon, Nebraska, on Thursday, May 23, 2013, commencing at 9:00 o’clock a.m.
The special meeting is for the purpose of consideration of non-renewal of a probationary certificated employee’s contract and the termination of one certificated employee’s contract with the School District. Separate hearings will be conducted for each employee of the District.
Chuck Hinn
President
Board of Education
Gordon-Rushville School District No. 10
Published: May 22, 2013