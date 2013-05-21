Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Theresa M. Young, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-16
Notice is hereby given that on May 14, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Roger W. Young, whose address is P.O. Box 244, Gordon, NE 69343 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 20, 2013 or be forever barred.
/s/ Catherine Allen
Clerk Magistrate
of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Jamian J. Simmons NSBA #23475
SMITH, KING and SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: May 22, May 29 and June 5, 2013