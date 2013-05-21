Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Theresa M. Young, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-16

Notice is hereby given that on May 14, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Roger W. Young, whose address is P.O. Box 244, Gordon, NE 69343 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 20, 2013 or be forever barred.

/s/ Catherine Allen

Clerk Magistrate

of the County Court

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: 308-327-5656

Jamian J. Simmons NSBA #23475

SMITH, KING and SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: May 22, May 29 and June 5, 2013