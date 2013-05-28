Meeting Notice School District 3, June 5, 2013

On June 5, 2013 at 4:00 p.m., a meeting conducted by Sheridan County School District #3 will take place in the school cafeteria. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Sheridan County School District #3 for the 2013-2014 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a non-public school within the boundaries of Sheridan County School District #3, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact the office at (308) 638-4434.

Published: May 29, 2013