Notice of Default Township 28 North, Range 46 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska; Section 2: NE1/4, SW1/4, N1/2SE1/4; Section 3: N1/2, N1/2SE1/4; Section 11: NW1/4

First National Bank North Platte, whose corporate office address is: 201 Dewey, P.O. Box 10, North Platte, NE 69103; whose Chadron office address: 315 West 3rd Street, P.O. Box 511, Chadron, NE 69337 Trustee under a Deeds of Trust dated: September 28, 2004, and recorded October 1, 2004, in Instrument Book 134, pages 13-24 of the real estate records of Sheridan County, Nebraska, and dated January 20, 2006,and recorded February 8, 2006, in Instrument Book 138 of Mortgages, pages 375-386 in the records of Sheridan County, Nebraska, in which Deeds of Trust Douglas Gene Strotheide a/k/a Douglas G. Strotheid and Janice L. Strotheide, husband & wife are Trustors, and First National Bank North Platte is Trustee and Beneficiary, and which Deeds of Trust cover the following described property:

Township 28 North, Range 46 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska; Section 2: NE1/4, SW1/4, N1/2SE1/4; Section 3: N1/2, N1/2SE1/4; Section 11: NW1/4

Trustee hereby gives notice that a breach of an obligation for which the trust property was conveyed as security has occurred. The nature of the breach is a failure of the Trustor to pay when due the principal and interest owing on the Notes secured by the Deeds of Trust. The Trustee has elected to sell or cause to be sold the trust property to satisfy the obligations secured by this Deed of Trust. The trust property is used in farming operations carried on by the Trustor, and as required by Neb. Rev. Stat. § 76-1006, the following information is provided:

1. The default of Trustor may be cured within two months of the filing for record of this Notice of Default, and the obligation and trust deed may be thereby reinstated as provided in Neb. Rev. Stat. § 76-1012.

2. The amount of the entire unpaid principal secured by the trust deeds is $200,134.08. The amount of interest that has accrued on such principal amount to and including May 15, 2013, is the sum of $7,765.80. The amount of the per diem interest accruing from and after May 15, 2013, is $105.80.

3. The amount of the unpaid principal which would not presently be due had no default occurred is the sum of $175,034.08.

The Notice of Default was recorded on May 20, 2013, in Instrument 2013-00469 in the Sheridan County Register of Deeds office. After a lapse of not less than two months from the date of the filing of this Notice of Default, if the Trustor has failed to cure the default, the Trustee may give Notice of Sale as provided by Neb. Rev. Stat. § 76-1007

DATED: May 16, 2013.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK NORTH PLATTE, Trustee,

By: /s/ Johnn K. Sorensen

One of Its Attorneys

John K. Sorensen, NSBA # 13945

1620 Avenue A

P.O. Box 1557

Scottsbluff, NE 69363-1557

Telephone No. (308)632-5111

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF SCOTTS BLUFF )

The foregoing was acknowledged before me this 16th day of May 2013, by John K. Sorensen, Attorney for First National Bank North Platte, Trustee.

/s/ Donna D. Weitzel

Notary Public

My commission expires: January 13, 2014

Published: May 29, June 5 and June 12, 2013