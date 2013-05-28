Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3, June 10, 2013

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2013 in the school cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools. 

Published: May 29, 2013

 
