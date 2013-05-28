Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3, May 13, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on May 13, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the May 1, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call– Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Superintendent Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. Superintendent Pummel reviewed current legislative bills this session that affect schools. Graduation practice will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 1pm. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunches will be served from 11:30 to 12:30, June 3 through July 31. Children 18 and under eat for free. Letters were mailed for mandatory summer school. Summer fun camp brochures are out. Enrollment is projected to be up by at least 3% for next school year. The 2013-14 staffing plan was presented and reviewed. Mr. Pummel wanted to thank Everette Langford, Brenda Johnson, and all those who helped get word when school was released due to the power outage. A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Parker to approve the regular minutes of the April 8, 2013 meeting. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the agenda of the May 13, 2013 meeting. No motion. Anderson attended. The Lister board would like to look into a new machine for cleaning the gym floor. They would also like the weeds sprayed and mowing and trim completed. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the Class of 2016 to host a paintball fundraiser on the football field. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the purchase of new lockers as presented. Note: Langford left at 7:50pm. A motion was made by Hunzeker and seconded by Kearns to approve the technology changes/purchases as presented (Absent – Langford). No motion. The school board retreat was tentatively scheduled for July 15th at 5:30 p.m. in the NRPPD board room. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the bills and payroll as presented (Absent – Langford). The meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.

Published: May 29, 2013