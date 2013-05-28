Hay Springs City Council Minutes May 14, 2013

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Randy Turman, Jim Varvel and Jerry Matthews were present. Keith Kearns was absent. City Attorney was absent. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the minutes from the April 16, 2013 Regular Meeting. All voted aye, Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the agenda for May 14, 2013 Regular meeting replacing Sunset Heights item with Pioneer Manor Board Members appointments. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Attorney Jami Simmons arrived at 7:02 p.m.

Public Concerns: Jerry commented about the number of feral cats in town.

Keith Kearns arrived at 7:11 p.m.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Has patched some streets; Helped Melvin get started at the cemetery; Have received several loads of gravel for armor-coating.. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool – The swimming pool is all shaped up – re-plumbed the showers, fixed the baby pool drain; NPPD wired well in the park and it works; Replaced meters. Nursing Home: Celebrating Nursing Home week; there are three community members willing to serve in the two vacant board spots. Jim Varvel – Finance Committee: Jim questioned where the money went for the sale of the fire truck. It was allocated to the fire department part of the City’s budget. Jerry Matthews-SWANN – Meeting is this Thursday, rates will not change this year. Randy Turman-Lister-Sage – Bidding for security cameras; Motion-sensor lights are working well; Snow and ice melt tore off the South East side of the gutter/fascia. Fuller Construction will be looking at. Ron Housh-Mayor – no report.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: There was a meeting at the well last Thursday with Layne Christensen and Baker’s. Electric is all working well as it’s supposed to. The generator was installed incorrectly. Layne and Baker’s both agree this is not the City’s responsibility, but don’t know who will take care of the problem. The State has approved use of the well as emergency only prior to the State-required transducer installation. Well has to be pulled to install the transducer. Two Coliform samples will be done after the install. The flow meter head will need to be charged. Discussed change orders for transducer – which the City pays for, and the generator re-install – which the City will not pay for. Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to accept change order #2 which is for the generator. All voted aye. Motion carried. Seeding of the ground needs to be completed yet.

PADD Update: No update.

Real Estate Lease for Clinic: Varvel made motion, Kearns seconded to approve the real estate lease with Chadron Community Hospital. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Water Token Machine: Sacker’s is willing to have it at their store. There is no one representing Sackers at tonight’s meeting. There was discussion on selling the machine to Mr. Heesacker. Randy will approach him with this idea.

Street Damage/Heavy Traffic: Jami drew up an ordinance for review. Discussed and made a couple changes. She will bring back next month.

Cell Phones: Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to change the phone plan from Verizon to Trac Fone with a year plan and 200 minutes apiece. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Part-time help: Discussed the possibility of someone to cover the office when Lesa is ill or takes vacation. An ad will be placed in the Hip-Hop and at the Senior Center.

Sewer Service at 500 N. Main: Customer requested item placed on agenda. She is not here this evening. No action taken.

NEW BUSINESS

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve claims as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

American Funds $633.52; Baker’s $1027.50; Blue Cross Blue Shield $1573.78; Chadron Middle School $60.00; EMC Insurance $2289.90; Farmer’s $29.52 Great Plains Communications $256.76; Hairport $16.88; Hay Springs Lumber $2562.36; HS Vol Fire Dept $286.25; Henkens $421.38; Hip Hop $84.00; HOA Solutions $708.50; Ideal Linen $27.41; J&L Grocery $14.71; MCI $60.12; Ne Public Health $14.00; Nebraska Total Office $228.88; Norm’s Napa $300.68; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Rural $1335.62; NPPD $717.35; One Call Concepts $11.55; PADD $572.00; Panhandle Clerk’s Assoc $10.00; Panhandle Drilling $7133.71; Petty Cash $65.77; Postmaster $141.70; Rushville Service Center $70.40; Sackers $231.11; Samantha McCoy $126.93; Sandhills Computer $25.00; Sandhills News $398.80; Security First $2633.41; Shirley Peters $20.36; Smith and King $195.00; SourceGas $1224.63; SWANN $6315.08; Tiffany Colwell $205.24; Union Security Insurance $188.87; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $83.19; WestCo $544.37; Young’s Repair $92.66.

Varvel made motion, Kearns seconded to approve the April Treasurer’s Report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to proclaim May 2013 as Foster Care Month. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Lister-Sage Loan: Jami will check into the specifics of the loan and tax issues and bring information back.

Ordinance #13-01: Read by Kearns: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA CONFIRMING SALE OF THE OLD HAY SPRINGS FIRE HALL; AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE. BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA: On September 11, 2012, the city council of Hay Springs, Nebraska passed a Resolution directing the sale by public auction of the Old Hay Springs Fire Hall located at 102 North First Street, Hay Springs, Nebraska and more specifically describes as follows: Lot Three (3), Block Twenty-two (22), Original Town of Hay Springs, Sheridan County, Nebraska. A public auction was held at 1:00 p.m. on November 17, 2012, and at that time the property was sold to the highest bidder, Jeffrey A. Thies for the purchase price of $40,250.00. A real estate closing was held on December 27, 2012, at which time the City of Hay Springs transferred ownership of the above described real estate upon receiving payment of the purchase price. THEREFORE, the City of Hay Springs, does hereby approve and confirm the sale and transfer of ownership of the Old Hay Springs Fire Hall located at 102 North First Street, Hay Springs, Nebraska and more specifically described as: Lot Three (3), Block Twenty-two (22), Original Town of Hay Springs, Sheridan County, Nebraska. To Jeffrey A. Thies and Teresa A. Thies, Husband and wife, and Jeffrey B. Thies and Elizabeth A. Thies, by Warranty Deed for the purchase price of $40,250.00. PASSED AND APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED THIS 14TH DAY OF May, 2013.

Region 23 HMGP: Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to pay $240 as the City’s share of the Region 23 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Baseball Fields: Need to make sure the weeks are approved and tumbleweeds are cleaned up.

Pioneer Manor Board Members: Matthews made motion, Varvel seconded to appoint Glen Muhr and Anna Turman to Pioneer Manor Board of Directors. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Mowing of Lots: A list needs to be made and letters sent for tall grass/nuisance properties. 114 S. Main has brought several complaints in the last couple weeks. The empty lots at 205 and 207 South Post Street will also need addressed.

Items for next meeting were discussed.

There being no further business, Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to adjourn at 8:50 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: May 29, 2013