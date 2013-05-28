Sheridan County Claims May 13, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved, and ordered paid.

GENERAL

Business Connection, sup, 51.34; A T & T, ser, 56.47; Benton Pest Control, ser, 100.00; Bluff’s Sanitary Supply, sup, 760.47; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Chamberlain -Drabbels, ser, 2395.00; CIMA Companies, Inc., ser, 2344.71; City of Rushville, ser, 311.38; Clerk of District Court, costs, 132.20; Clerk of the Supreme Court, ser, 125.00; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 154.72; Copy Shoppe, sup, 250.04; Culligan, ser, 49.55; Engel, Bill, ser, 100.00; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; Frontier Service & Supply, ser, 444.46; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 3379.73; Gordon True Value, sup, 10.99; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 1904.60; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 111.17; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 8750.00; Hay Springs Hip-Hop, ser, 68.00; Hay Springs Lumber, sup, 93.13; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 19.02; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 131.02; Ideal Markets Inc., sup, 88.59; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 19.54; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; MANNA, ser, 297.48; Medical Enterprises, ser, 129.00; MIPS, Inc., ser, 2572.42; NACO, ser, 80.00; Ne. Assoc. of County Treasurers, ser, 120.00; NPPD, ser, 931.82; Ne. Safety & Fire Equipment, ser, 70.00; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 1239.84; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 50.88; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Postmaster, sup, 1618.90; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 166.00; Rushville Vol. Ambulance, ser, 2300.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 396.22; Scotts Bluff Co. Detention Cen., ser, 31800.00; Service Master of Chadron, ser, 275.75; Sheridan County Court, costs, 493.00; Sheridan Co. Fee Account, reimb, 408.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 284.00; Sheridan County Treasurer, reimb, 595.00; Sheridan County Veteran, reimb, 725.23; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 21.00; Smith, King & Simmons, reimb, 702.61; Smith, King & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Sones, Gary, reimb, 96.01; Source Gas, ser, 603.53; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 235.02; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 389.87; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 63.29; Univ. of NE-Lincoln, ser, 600.00; US Foodservice, sup, 1493.39; US Postal Service, sup, 2630.50; Varn, Michael, T., reimb, 444.83; Verizon, ser, 33.21; Westco, sup, 3637.63; Wright Express, sup, 10.00; Xerox, ser, 849.07. General Total: $79,572.63.

ROAD

Bottorff Farms, sup, 873.65; Century Link, ser, 68.23; City of Gordon, ser, 101.00; City of Rushville, ser, 97.20; Croell Redi-Mix, sup, 1653.52; D&F Truck & Auto, sup, 11.82; Delux Radiator, sup, 142.50; Floyd’s Sales & Service, sup, 1075.14; Great Plains Comm., ser, 104.61; Hay Springs Lumber & Hdwr., sup, 30.48; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 98.06; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 16.98; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 8.98; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 102.30; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 873.65; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 40.39; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 743.71; John Deere Financial, sup, 719.24; Kelly Construction, ser, 7605.88; Lyle Signs, Inc., sup, 192.96; NMC, sup, 616.15; NPPD, ser, 289.39; Newman Signs, sup, 1930.40; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 95.15; Duane Ruse Estate, sup, 1964.44; Sahling Kenworth, Inc., sup, 100500.00; Sandhill Oil Co. Inc., sup, 1630.79; Scott Manufacturers, sup, 23.32; Sides & Milburn, sup, 26890.00; Source Gas, ser, 707.59; Westco, sup, 5355.20; Wright Express, sup, 11139.16. Road Total: $165,765.57.

LODGING

Sandhills Journey Scenic, ser, 100.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 9.52. Lodging Total: $109.52.

WIRELESS 911

Century Link, ser, 121.77;

GEO-Com., ser, 13167.55; Golden West Telecom., ser, 179.33; Great Plains Comm., ser, 580.33. Wireless 91l Total: $14,048.98.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 4914.30. Insurance Total: $4,914.30.

WEED

Business Connection, sup, 65.61; Postmaster, sup, 230.00; PRIDE, ser, 300.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 156.00; Westco, sup, 59.73. Weed Total: $811.34.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 99.63; GEO-Com., ser, 10773.45; Golden West Telecom., ser, 146.72; Great Plains Comm., ser, 474.81; Lyle Signs Inc., sup, 95.92. E-911 Total: $11,590.53.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $276,812.87.

Published: May 29, 2013