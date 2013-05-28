Commissioners Minutes May 13, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Krotz made a motion to accept the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 4-22-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approved claims.

Andersen made a motion to table appointing members to the Black Tailed Prairie Dog Advisory Council until May 20, 2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Krotz made a motion to declare the large wooden double desk in the Assessors office as surplus property. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Bids will be accepted until 10 A.M. On Monday, June 10, 2013.

Krotz made a motion to continue an agreement with VIP offering optional vision care to County employees. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to renew the contract with Pete Petersen for $1,800/year for budget preparation for the county. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board discussed the amount set aside each month for the County Self-Funding Insurance Program and decided that no increase was needed. The Self-Funding Insurance Program enables the County to offer a higher deductible Health Plan at a lower premium cost and to reimburse employees for a portion of the deductible thereby saving money for the County and the employee.

Road Superintendent, Kuester presented the board with classification maps that his office has reviewed and are now ready to go back to the State Department. Krotz made a motion to authorize chairman Kling to sign the road classification maps. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-8 approving the Nebraska Department of Roads Federal Funds Purchase Program agreement. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kuester reported that the 9 surplus vehicles recently offered at auction sold for a total of $20,949.

Kuester reported that the State is requiring an underwater inspection of the Mills Bridge across the Niobrara River. Foreman, Richard Cross made the inspection and revealed that the surging waters of the Niobrara are as much as two feet deep at the crossing.

Nan Gould of Region 23 Emergency Management presented the board the updated Local Emergency Operations Plan for Sheridan County. Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-9 approving the Local Emergency Operations Plan. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board recessed as the Board of Commissioners at 10:10 A.M. And opened as the Board of Equalization.

The board reconvened as the Board of Commissioners at 10:25 A.M. All members present.

Attorneys Jamian Simmons, Dennis King, Sheriff Terry Robbins and Rushville Mayor Chris Heiser met with the board to discuss the challenges posed to County law enforcement by recent events within the County. The county is committed to provide the resources needed to support our Sheriff and his deputies. We will continue to seek long-term solutions to the problem.

Andersen mad a motion to enter into a new five year service contract with Geo Comm to provide support services for the County’s Geo Lynx 911 system at the cost of $16,906. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 11:50 A.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: May 29, 2013