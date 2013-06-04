Notice of Default TO: Sheri Woodworth, Trustor 3311 396th Trail Alliance, NE 69301 (6/5-6/19)

Take notice that you are in default of a Deed of Trust filed for record April 28, 2008, and recorded in Book 145 of Mortgages, Pages 157-162, and a Deed of Trust filed for record April 1st, 2010 as Instrument 2010-00214 in the records of the County Clerk, Sheridan County, Nebraska securing the following described real estate:

Twp. 27 North, Range 45 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan Co., NE

Sec. 27: W½SE¼

Sec. 28: S½

Sec. 33: NE¼

Sec. 34: N½NW¼

Twp. 26 North, Range 45 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan Co., NE

Sec. 5: Lots 2, 3, and 4

Twp. 27 North, Range 45 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan Co., NE

Sec. 19: All

Sec. 20: W½W½

Sec. 29: W½, SE¼, S½NE¼, NW¼NE¼

Sec. 30: All

Sec. 31: N½, SE¼, E½SW¼

Sec. 32: All

Sec. 33: W½

A breach of an obligation for which the above described trust property was conveyed as security has occurred. Trustor breached the terms of the above referenced Deed of Trust by failing to pay all property taxes due on the above described trust property, thus causing Lusk State Bank, 415 South Main, P. O. Box 1400, Lusk, WY 82225, Lender and Beneficiary, to reasonably believe that the prospect of payment, performance or realization of the Property is significantly impaired and constitutes a default of the above security instruments on the part of the Trustor.

Therefore, Trustee of the aforementioned Deed of Trust, Daniel H. Skavdahl, P. O. Box 156, Harrison, NE 69346, has elected to sell the above described trust property in satisfaction of Trustor’s obligations under said Deed of Trust.

Trustor’s default may be cured within two (2) months of the filing of record of this Notice of Default, and the aforementioned Deed of Trust may thereby be reinstated by performance of the following:

Trustor may pay to Lusk State Bank, 415 South Main, P. O. Box 1400, Lusk, WY 82225, Beneficiary, or its successor in interest the entire amount due under the terms of said Deed of Trust and the obligations secured thereby, including fees and costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the terms of said Deed of Trust. All proceedings to foreclose on said Deed of Trust shall then be dismissed or discontinued and the obligation and Trust Deed shall be reinstated and shall be and then remain in force and effect the same as if no acceleration had occurred. The following are statements made pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. Sec. 76-1006 and serve to put Trustor on notice of the amount due in order to cure Trustor’s default:

ENTIRE UNPAID PRINCIPAL SUM (including $82,851.18

advanced for the redemption of tax sale certificates, and $1,000 for the fees, costs, and expenses thereby incurred): $562,381.94

INTEREST ACCRUED UPON UNPAID PRINCIPAL: $6,494.98

PER DIEM INTEREST ACCRUING AFTER DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $106.03

UNPAID PRINCIPAL NOT DUE HAD NO DEFAULT OCCURRED: $478,530.76

TOTAL AMOUNT DUE TO CURE DEFAULT BY TRUSTOR: $84,455.98

DATED: May 22nd, 2013

/s/ Daniel H. Skavdahl, Trustee

DANIEL H. SKAVDAHL, TRUSTEE

STATE OF NEBRASKA, )

) ss.

COUNTY OF SIOUX, )

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me on this 22nd day of May, 2013 by Daniel H. Skavdahl, Trustee of a Deed of Trust, Sheri S. Woodworth, whose address is 3311 396th Trail, Alliance, NE 69301 as Trustor or “Grantor,” in which Lusk State Bank, organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, and a Wyoming Corporation, 415 South Main, P. O. Box 1400, Lusk, WY 82225 is named Beneficiary or “Lender,” and filed for record April 28, 2008 and recorded in Book 145 of Mortgages, Pages 157-162, in the records of the County Clerk, Sheridan County, Nebraska.

/s/ JoAnne Kittinger, Notary Public

Notary Public

My Commission Expires: 9-19-2013.

