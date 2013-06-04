Public Notice Cellco Partnership/Verizon Wireless

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 358-foot self-support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 3777 780th Road, Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska, 69360, 42o 59’ 10.73”N, 102o 33’ 14.21” W. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A0839952.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS - Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Terracon Consultants, Inc., Kimberly Morss, 15080 A Circle, Omaha, NE 68144, 402-384-7040, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

