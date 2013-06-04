Notice of Incorporation Seidler Ranch, Inc.

The undersigned have formed a corporation under the Nebraska Business Corporation Act. Its name is:

SEIDLER RANCH, INC.

The address of the registered office of the corporation is 88532 Lyons Bridge Road, Merriman, Nebraska 69218.

The corporation will own, manage and operate a business for the purpose of conducting a general ranching and/or farming operation. The corporation may purchase property including real estate and personal property incident and necessary to ownership, operation and maintenance of its business activities, and the corporation shall have the power to transact any and all lawful business for which corporations may be incorporated under Nebraska law.

The corporation will have $10,000.00 of authorized capital stock. Subscriptions for capital stock will be paid in full at the time of the organization.

The corporation commenced business on May 17, 2013. It will have perpetual duration, and will be managed by a President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer.

Roger A. Seidler, Incorporator

Patricia M. Seidler, Incorporator

SMITH, KING, and SIMMONS, P.C.

P. O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Published: June 5, June 12 and June 19, 2013