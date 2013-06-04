Rushville City Council Minutes May 20, 2013

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on May 15, 2013 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Snyder,Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the April meeting and the April Treasurers Report.

2. Approved bid from Colwell Electric for $1,720.66 to bring the wiring in the Card Club building up to code.

3. Approved Inter-local Agreement with Region 23 for $370.00.

4. Approved Jeff Milburn renting the concession stand at the Baseball Field to sell fire works prior to the Fourth of July.

5. Approved all of the following bills against the City of Rushville, and that warrants be drawn for same: Employee Salaries 26,233.75; Great Plains Communications Inc 827.44; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier 712.99; Colonial Life & Accident Insurance 37.00; Northwest Rural Public Power District 229.72; Hawkins Water 1,509.66; Nebraska Public Power District 6,332.55; Hinns Rushville Auto 477.13; Peg Sones 40.00; Nebraska Department Revenue 611.55; Team Laboratory 142.00; Source Gas 760.38; Security First Bank 30.00; Nebraska Department Environmental 37,442.91; Police Sinking 500.00; Michael Todd 121.25; NE Library Commission 20.00; J & G Enterprises 1,500.00; Northwest Pipe 2,133.76; Ideal Market 177.06; Xerox 163.76; Demco 325.72; Amazon. Com 921.32; BSN Sports 762.64; Westco 2,316.07; Panhandle Drilling 122.80; Panhandle Sales 134.00; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; Marc 1,416.29; Ne Public Health 59.00; Sterling Dist 1,439.48; Security First Insurance 5,993.50; Sheridan County 7,048.25; Reams 1,429.65; Bauerkempers Inc 25.80; Fry-Tek 54.13; Copy Shoppe 15.49; Cash Wash Dist. 85.84; Power Plan 169.52; Arrowhead Foods 68.00; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,035.19; Companion Life 169.20; Region 23 Emergency Management 370.00; USDA Water Loan 3,700.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Brown Transfer 70.40; Tielke’s 107.68; Ice House 49.00; Mid America Books 932.47; Smith & King 630.00; Verizon 99.17; Republic National 352.58; Cappers 19.95; First Wireless 268.37; Sandhills News 32.00; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; ADT Security 39.99; One Call Concetps 5.15; Barb Schaer 400.00; Large Print Overstocks 415.67; National Laboratories 288.66; Cowboys & Indians 29.95; Macumber Plumbing 438.08

The removal of the designated street for Craig Peterson has been completed. Craig Peterson will need to contact Mike Wellnitz for approval of the building permit for the garage.

John & Darlene Lynch were present to discuss the Cordor Building. The tub surround is there but there is mold behind it. The City Attorney suggested that the City get bids on major projects like the windows that the City would have to pay for replacement to determine if it would be feasible for the City to move forward with renovation. The City Attorney would draw up a contract for both parties if the City deems it feasible to renovate the building for the Lynch’s to rent. The City will get estimates for the windows. The City will contact Panhandle Sales to replace the locks on the front doors. No other action was taken at this time.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Airport Authority June 10, 2013; Ambulance Board June 11, 2013; Library Board June 18, 2013; Park Board June 18, 2013; Cemetery Board June 19, 2013.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

A complete copy of the minutes is available at the City Office, 208 Conrad, PO Box 99, Rushville, NE 69360 during regular business hours.

Published: June 5, 2013