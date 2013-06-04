Certification Personal and Real Property Assessments 2013
-
In accordance with Nebraska Statute 77-1315, I, Trudy A Winter, County Assessor in and for Sheridan County, Nebraska, do hereby certify that all known personal and real property has been assessed, that notices of all valuation changes on real estate have been mailed by first class mail addressed to the last known address of the owner and that any owner of real estate may file a protest on or before June 30, 2013.
Dated this 1st day of June, 2013.
Trudy A Winter
Sheridan County Assessor
Published: June 5, 2013