IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA N THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HARRY B. HANSON, DECEASED CASE NO. PR 13-4 NOTICE OF FORMAL HEARING FOR COMPLETE SETTLEMENT, TO DETERMINE TESTACY AND DETERMINATION OF INHERITANCE TAX
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 5153 times
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on July 2, 2013, at or after 11:00 o’clock, a.m.
/S/ DAVID HATCH
DAVID HATCH,
Personal Representative/Petitioner
1896 - 680th ROAD
GORDON NE 69343
PHONE NUMBER 308-282-1472
MICHAEL T. VARN #14305
Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: 308-282-0780
Publish: June 5, June 12 and June 19, 2013