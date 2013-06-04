IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA N THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HARRY B. HANSON, DECEASED CASE NO. PR 13-4 NOTICE OF FORMAL HEARING FOR COMPLETE SETTLEMENT, TO DETERMINE TESTACY AND DETERMINATION OF INHERITANCE TAX

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on July 2, 2013, at or after 11:00 o’clock, a.m.

/S/ DAVID HATCH

DAVID HATCH,

Personal Representative/Petitioner

1896 - 680th ROAD

GORDON NE 69343

PHONE NUMBER 308-282-1472

MICHAEL T. VARN #14305

Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: 308-282-0780

Publish: June 5, June 12 and June 19, 2013