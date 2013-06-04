Notice Gordon-Rushville Public Schools Meeting, June 12, 2013

On June 12, 2013 at 11:00 AM, a meeting conducted by Gordon-Rushville Public Schools will take place at the High School Board Room. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Gordon-Rushville district for the 2013-14 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a nonpublic school within the boundaries of Gordon-Rushville Schools, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting , please contact Scott Plummer at 327-2448 or 327-2639.

Published: June 5, 2013