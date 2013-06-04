Meeting Notice Gordon-Rushville Schools, June 17, 2013
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4829 times
The Board of Education for Gordon-Rushville School District No. 10, Sheridan County Nebraska, will hold a Monthly Meeting in the Conference/Board Room at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak St., Gordon, NE on Monday, June 17, 2013, commencing at 6:00 o’clock p.m.
The meeting agenda, which is continuously updated, is available for inspection at the office of the Superintendent of Schools, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, during regular business hours.
Purpose: Regular Scheduled Meeting
Chuck Hinn, President
Board of Education
District No. 81-0010
Published: June 5 and June 12, 2013