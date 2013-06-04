Notice Gordon-Rushville Schools Child Find 2013

Rev June 2013

Parents or community members who contact Child Find may have concerns about the child’s development in the areas of: Hearing, Vision, Speech/language skills, Motor skills, Thinking skills, and Emotional/social skills.

Child Find provides developmental screening and when appropriate a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation for children from birth to age 21. If you live within the Gordon-Rushville District and have, or know of a child who may have a disability, contact Scott Plummer, Director of Special Education at 327-2448, during school hours.

Published: June 5, 2013

 
More in this category: « Notice of Council Meeting and Public Hearing City of Gordon, Nebraska, June 13, 2013 Meeting Notice Gordon-Rushville Schools, June 17, 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top