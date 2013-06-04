Notice of Council Meeting and Public Hearing City of Gordon, Nebraska, June 13, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on June 13, 2013 in the city council chambers of the city auditorium, 311 N. Oak St., which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of City Clerk at the City Hall. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be enlarged later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting. The public hearing portion of the meeting is an Application for Subdivision Approval: Request by Steve and Janet Sasse, Gordon, NE to subdivide the south 20.0 feet of the North 57 feet of Lot 13, Block 8, Original Town of Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska.

If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at a meeting, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

