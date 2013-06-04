Notice of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of Gordon Memorial Hospital Foundation

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Gordon Memorial Hospital Foundation have voted to amend the Articles of Incorporation of Gordon Memorial Hospital Foundation, ARTICLE VII-BOARD OF DIRECTORS, and to provide for an increase in the number of Board of Directors from nine (9) to eleven (11), and to further provide that any member of the Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Hospital District shall serve as a member of the Board of Directors instead of the requirement that the Chairman be a member of the Board of Directors.

In all other respects, the Articles of Incorporation shall remain unchanged.

DATED this 29th day of May, 2013.

Valerie Mann

President

Attest: Tyler Banks

Secretary

Published: June 5, June 12 and June 19, 2013