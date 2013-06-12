Notice of Sale 509 South Oak Street, Gordon, NE 69343

By Virtue of an Order of Sale issued out of Sheridan County District Court on a decree of foreclosure wherein Jack Dalton is plaintiff and Heartland Realty, LLC, et.al. is defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash at 10:00 a.m. on the 12th day of July 2013, in the District Court Room located on the second floor of the Sheridan County Courthouse in Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska, the following described property, to-wit:

Lot 4, Gordon South Addition to Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska formerly Lot 2, Block 5, Shuster’s Addition to Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska, According to the recorded plat, thereof. “509 South Oak Street”

For the amount of found due, costs of suit and accruing costs, all as provided by said order and decree.

Terms: Cash or certified check by end of business day.

Sale will be made on the title as it presently exists, which means that it is subject to liens of records which have been foreclosed in the Decree, as well as unpaid liens of records which have been foreclosed in the Decree, as well as unpaid real estate taxes and assessments.

All bids must be made in writing or in person. Sale will remain open for one hour.

/s/ Terry E. Robbins

Sheriff

Sheridan County, Nebraska

Published: June 12, June 19, June 26 and July 3, 2013