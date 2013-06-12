Notice of Organization of Cattlemen’s Select, LLC
A Limited Liability Company has been formed by:
Sandra S. Hathorn
200 North Pine Street
Gordon, NE 69343
Kyle L. Hathorn
1907 SW 34th Street
Lincoln, NE 68522
The name of the Limited Liability Company is:
CATTLEMEN’S SELECT, LLC
The street and mailing address of the initial designated office is:
200 North Pine Street
Gordon, NE 69343
The name and street and mailing address of the initial agent for service for process of the company is:
Sandra S. Hathorn
200 North Pine Street
Gordon, NE 69343
The LLC is organized to engage in such business and occupations as may be from time to time determined by the managing Members and the Operating Agreement of the Company, and not otherwise forbidden by the laws of the sate of Nebraska for business to be conducted by a Limited Liability Company; including but not limited to, the formation, owning, managing and operating a food creation, packaging, sale and distribution business, at wholesale and retail, of miscellaneous food products, and all other activities relating to the same.
The Nebraska Secretary of State has filed the Certificate of Organization of the LLC on May 31, 2013.
CATTLEMEN’S SELECT, LLC
Sandra S. Hathorn, Member
SMITH, KING, and SIMMONS P.C.
Attorneys
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Published: June 12, June 19 and June 26, 2013