Notice of Organization of Cattlemen’s Select, LLC

A Limited Liability Company has been formed by:

Sandra S. Hathorn

200 North Pine Street

Gordon, NE 69343

Kyle L. Hathorn

1907 SW 34th Street

Lincoln, NE 68522

The name of the Limited Liability Company is:

CATTLEMEN’S SELECT, LLC

The street and mailing address of the initial designated office is:

200 North Pine Street

Gordon, NE 69343

The name and street and mailing address of the initial agent for service for process of the company is:

Sandra S. Hathorn

200 North Pine Street

Gordon, NE 69343

The LLC is organized to engage in such business and occupations as may be from time to time determined by the managing Members and the Operating Agreement of the Company, and not otherwise forbidden by the laws of the sate of Nebraska for business to be conducted by a Limited Liability Company; including but not limited to, the formation, owning, managing and operating a food creation, packaging, sale and distribution business, at wholesale and retail, of miscellaneous food products, and all other activities relating to the same.

The Nebraska Secretary of State has filed the Certificate of Organization of the LLC on May 31, 2013.

CATTLEMEN’S SELECT, LLC

Sandra S. Hathorn, Member

SMITH, KING, and SIMMONS P.C.

Attorneys

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Published: June 12, June 19 and June 26, 2013