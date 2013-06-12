Legal Notice In the District Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Case Number CI 13-39 in re name change of LaRae Running Hawk.

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of June, 2013, a petition was filed in the District Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is for the change of the petitioner’s name from LaRae Running Hawk to LaRae Coats.

A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Travis P. O’Gorman, in Courtroom No. 1, 301 East 2nd Rushville on the 16th day of July 2013 at 8:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the Court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the petitioner’s name will be changed from that of LaRae Running Hawk, to LaRae Coats.

LaRae Running Hawk

Petitioner

219 South Main St., PO Box 285

Hay Springs, NE 69347

(308) 360-0278

Published: June 12, June 19, June 26 and July 3, 2013