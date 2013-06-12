Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Mary Eckholt, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-20

Notice is hereby given that on June 5, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Kathleen M. Eckholt whose address is P.O. Box 6, Whiteclay, Nebraska 69365 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 12, 2013, or be forever barred.

Catherine Allen

Clerk Magistrate of the County Court

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: 308-327-5656

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: June 12, June 19 and June 26, 2013