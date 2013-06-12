Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Mary Eckholt, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-20
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4809 times
Notice is hereby given that on June 5, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Kathleen M. Eckholt whose address is P.O. Box 6, Whiteclay, Nebraska 69365 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 12, 2013, or be forever barred.
Catherine Allen
Clerk Magistrate of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475
SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: June 12, June 19 and June 26, 2013