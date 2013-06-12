Notice Nebraska Board of Parole June 2013 Hearings
-
A total of 203 cases will be heard by the Board in June, 2013. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
8:30 a.m. June 19, 2013, Community Corrections Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: Robert L. Sammon, #71891 (Attempted Theft; 2nd Degree Assault).
ESTHER L. CASMER, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
