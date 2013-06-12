Meeting Notice Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors, June 24, 2013

Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Board of Directors will meet June 24, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sandoz room, Parkview Lodge, 307 Conrad, Rushville, NE. All interested people are encouraged to attend. Agenda is available at the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living business office.

Sharon Fry

Administrator

Published: June 12, 2013

 
