IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROGER C. KOZAL, DECEASED CASE NO. PR 13-19 NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of May, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, RYAN KOZAL whose address is PO BOX 521, RUSHVILLE NE 69360, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 12th day of August, 2013, or be forever barred.
/s/ Catherine Allen
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Sheridan County Court
Sheridan County Courthouse
P.O. BOX 430
Rushville, NE 69360
MICHAEL T. VARN #14305
Attorney for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: (308) 282-0780
Publish: June 12, June 19 and June 26, 2013