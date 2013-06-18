Commissioners Minutes May 20, 2013

Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Present were James Krotz and Jack Andersen, Dan Kling was excused. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 5-13-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed claim checks and audited and approved salary claims.

Randy Benben, Animal Damage Control Officer presented the new contract proposal from the United States Department of Agriculture for his services to the county. Andersen made a motion to approve the contract with the USDA with a 2% increase to $24,095 for 2012-13. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reviewed the renewal contract with Blue Cross/Blue Shield for Health Insurance for the County employees. Andersen made a motion to approve the contract with BC/BS, at a 12% increase over last year, leaving all options the same as last year. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to appoint the following members to the Black Tail Prairie Dog Advisory Board. Three year term-Jean Parker; Two year term-Jerry Meyring and Bruce Gordon; One year term-Wayne Dreyer and Rick Schneider. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent, Kuester presented photographs of road damage caused by recent heavy rains in several areas of the county. Kuester reported that his department is working on the problem areas.

Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-10 authorizing the Fracture Critical Bridge Inspection Agreement with the State of Nebraska Department of Roads. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reviewed the Federal Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the update of our regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The city of Alliance is joining the original group as is Chadron State College so the cost to Sheridan County will be proportionately reduced.

Andersen made a motion to approve the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan at a cost of $960 to Sheridan County. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reviewed a subdivision request from Dennis King. Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-11 authorizing the exchange of property between Peter M and Amanda M Hill and Kevin and Donna Jech. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At 10 A.M. the Commissioners met with the County Planning Board to hear a presentation from Chuck Karpf of the Panhandle Area Development District on the update of the County’s Comprehensive Plan. Planning Commission Members, George Darr, Dave Kayton and Marjean Terrell were joined by County Attorney Dennis King, Sheriff Terry Robbins and Zoning Administrator Gerald Larson. The board will meet again in July to hear the next installment of Karpf’s report.

Adjourn: 12:55 P.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

James Krotz

Vice Chairman

Published: June 19, 2013