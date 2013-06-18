Sheridan County Claims June 10, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved, and ordered paid.

GENERAL

AT & T, ser, 57.51; Ad Pad, sup, 98.49; American Bullet, sup, 3604.04; Andersen, Linda, reimb, 298.30; August, Alan, reimb, 40.20; Bate, Kathy, reimb, 13.38; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, sup, 389.40; Bob Barker Co., sup, 3404.95; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 2504.71; Calhoun, Ken, ser, 452.12; Child, Carrie, reimb, 37.29; City of Rushville, ser, 351.38; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 137.00; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 148.78; Comm. & Technology, ser, 78.00; Copy Shoppe, sup, 460.14; Crites, Shaffer etal, ser, 1665.76; Culligan Water Conditioning, sup, 44.35; *Dorshorst, Sara, reimb, 67.80; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; Fisher, Sherry, reimb, 53.76; FP Mailing Solutions, ser, 75.00; Frontier Service, ser, 394.37; Gill, Shirley, reimb, 10.17; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 11464.19; Grant Co. Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2574.93; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 174.18; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 7145.00; Hay Springs Hip Hop, ser, 16.00; Hay Springs Lumber, sup, 281.77; Hinn’s Hdwr. & Furniture, sup, 213.52; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 26.20; Horizon West Dental, ser, 205.00; Ideal Linen, sup, 131.02; Ideal Market, sup, 403.69; J & L Grocery, sup, 68.54; Jeske, Dale, reimb, 369.60; Kampbell, Eloise, reimb, 123.50; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 12.95; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; Loup Valley Lighting, sup, 204.91; Lynn Peavey Company, sup, 47.88; MANNA, ser, 789.98; MIPS, Inc., ser, 2572.42; NACO, ser, 1162.44; NPPD, ser, 926.03; Nebraska Red Cloud News, ser, 195.00; NE Safety & Fire Equipment, ser, 3485.00; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 324.11; NIRMA, ser, 143224.00; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 50.88; Ohio 4-H Learning Lab Kits, sup, 613.18; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Panhandle Assessor’s Assoc., ser, 50.00; Petersen Drug, sup, 44.37; Pitney Bowes, ser, 1598.97; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 306.00; Redfield & Company, sup, 296.45; Region 23 Emergency Mngm., ser, 960.00; RepCo Marketing,Inc., sup, 39.75; Rinder Printing Co., sup, 185.32; Rixstine Recognition, sup, 256.84; Robbins, Terry, reimb, 20.03; Rushville Vol. Ambulance, ser, 575.00; Salisbury, Amanda, reimb, 9.51; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 380.58; Sheridan County Court, costs, 624.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 4365.33; Sheridan County Veteran Off., reimb, 617.53; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 916.86; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 581.89; Source Gas, ser, 452.37; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 435.77; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 14.48; *Text & Data Tech., sup, 2100.00; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 1028.77; USDA, APHIS, ser, 11843.00; US Foodservice, sup, 2056.29; US Postal Service ,sup, 2098.40; University of Nebraska, sup, 1169.26; University of Nebraska-Lincoln, sup, 171.37; U.S. Postal Service, ser, 500.00; Varenkamp, Robert, reimb, 112.50; *Darr, George, reimb, 75.82; *Taser International, sup, 6635.70; VanKerrebrook, Barb, reimb, 22.84; Varn, Michael, reimb, 494.83; Westco, sup, 3804.36; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 53.39; Wood’s Country Farm, sup, 45.00; Worthman Law Office, ser, 1327.86; Xerox, ser, 879.17. General Total: $239,700.43.

ROAD

Bottorff Farms, sup, 986.10; Business Connection, sup, 13.08; Century Link, ser, 73.08; City of Gordon, ser, 102.60; City of Rushville, ser, 91.20; Coe, Davis, ser, 930.00; Croell Redi-Mix, sup, 3097.68; Diesel Machinery, sup, 1860.00; Frontier Supply, sup, 201.79; Great Plains Comm., ser, 322.72; Great Western Tire, sup, 2839.59; Harms Oil Co., sup, 27953.82; Hay Springs Lumber, sup, 78.06; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 100.66; Hills Materials Co., sup, 1963.50; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 258.64; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 986.10; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 26.81; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 72.48; Interstate Batteries of BH, sup, 215.90; JAMAR, sup, 458.77; John Deere Financial, sup, 404.93; Kelly Construction, ser, 5610.88; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 34.00; Modern Farm Equipment, sup, 23505.00; Nebraska Machinery, sup, 23.13; NPPD, ser, 293.98; North American Truck & Trailer, sup, 444.84; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 97.80; PowerPlan, sup, 33018.43; Rushville Service Center, sup, 367.50; Sandhill Oil Co., sup, 1065.64; Sandhills Computer, ser, 240.00; Source Gas, ser, 620.30; Tallon, Clayton, sup, 2673.20; Vallette, Mary, reimb, 7.34; Westco, sup, 4330.63; Wex Bank, sup, 6767.85. Road Total: $122,138.03.

LODGING

Ad Pad, ser, 50.00; Salisbury,Bruce, reimb, 352.78. Lodging Total: $402.78.

INHERITANCE

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 9,300.00. Inheritance Total: $9,300.00.

WIRELESS 911

Century Link, ser, 99.63; Golden West Telecom., ser, 146.92; Great Plains Comm., ser, 327.21. Wireless 911 Total: $573.76.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 3989.66. Insurance Total: $3,989.66.

WEED

Business Connection, sup, 762.69; Farmers-Coop, sup, 200.98; Great Plains Comm., ser, 220.80; Hastings Hotel & Conv. Center, ser, 154.00; Paul, Kristi, reimb, 50.09; Phillips 66, sup, 86.14; Quality Inn & Suites, ser, 75.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 204.00; Van Diest Supply Co., sup, 1910.01; Westco, sup, 73.80. Weed Total: $3,737.51.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 121.77; Golden West Telecom., ser, 179.58; Great Plains, ser, 399.93. E-911 Total: $701.28.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $380,543.45.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: June 19, 2013