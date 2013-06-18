Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Margie E. Schumacher, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-21

Notice is hereby given that on June 10, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Henry F. (Fred) Schumacher whose address is 921 South First Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 19, 2013 or be forever barred.

/s/ Catherine Allen

Clerk Magistrate of the County Court

303 E. Second Street, P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: June 19, June 26 and July 3, 2013