Notice Tabitha Lynn Shelby Appointment of Guardian

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby given notice that William Reiling, Director of Area One Office of Human Development, Department of Health and Human Services has filed a petition for the appointment of Betty M. Turman as guardian for Tabitha Lynn Shelby. Hearing on the petition of William Reiling for the appointment of Betty M. Turman as guardian will be held in the County Courtroom at Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska on the 16th day of July, 2013 commencing at the hour of 11:00 o’clock A.M. Any person may appear at that time and place for the purpose of presenting evidence or objection concerning the petition for appointment of guardian and conservator.

DATED this 19th day of June, 2013.

/s/ Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

Attorney for the Petitioner

SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: June 26, July 3 and July 10, 2013