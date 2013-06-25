Notice Tabitha Lynn Shelby Appointment of Guardian
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 5011 times
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby given notice that William Reiling, Director of Area One Office of Human Development, Department of Health and Human Services has filed a petition for the appointment of Betty M. Turman as guardian for Tabitha Lynn Shelby. Hearing on the petition of William Reiling for the appointment of Betty M. Turman as guardian will be held in the County Courtroom at Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska on the 16th day of July, 2013 commencing at the hour of 11:00 o’clock A.M. Any person may appear at that time and place for the purpose of presenting evidence or objection concerning the petition for appointment of guardian and conservator.
DATED this 19th day of June, 2013.
/s/ Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475
Attorney for the Petitioner
SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: June 26, July 3 and July 10, 2013