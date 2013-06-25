Commissioners Minutes June 10, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 5-20-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote Krotz and Andersen yes and Kling abstained.

The board audited and approved claims.

Curtis Hoyt from Hands of Faith Ministries and Donna Thies met with the board to request permission to subdivide a piece of land. Hoyt explained that he has rented the land from Thies for years and has now gotten the chance to purchase it. The land is located in the NW ¼ of Section 7, Township 34 North, Range 44 West. Krotz made a motion to approve resolution #2013-13 authorizing the subdivision from Thies to Hands of Faith and to Curtis Hoyt. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reviewed the variance for Hands of Faith Ministries and decided that a public hearing needed held and advertised prior.

The board reviewed an ADA policy that County Attorney, Dennis King put together. No decision made will discuss again next week.

Tom Kuester presented the board with a right of way application for Jim Brownlow for a Verizon Tower. Andersen made a motion to approve the approach. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Dan Kusek representing the Marie Sandoz Heritage Society came to visit with the board about the roads into the Sandoz grave site. He is attending a meeting in Lincoln on Saturday and is wanting to know if Sheridan County has any plans for that road. The board stated they did not have any plans but would consider a cost share agreement with them.

Mike Feddersen met with the board to discuss a section line road that he has used for years to move his cattle from one pasture to another. The last couple of years a neighbor has given him problems when he used the section line road. This year the neighbor has planted corn in the road way and threatened physical harm if Feddersen moved his cattle thru it again. Feddersen is asking if he is wrong using an open section line road. The board informed Feddersen that anyone can use an open section line road and that they would ask the County Attorney to send a letter to the neighbor informing him of the laws.

At 10:30 A.M. Krotz made a motion to go into executive session to discuss pending litigation. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At 10:42 A.M. Krotz made a motion to come out of executive session with no action being taken. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board recessed at 10:45 A.M. And re-opened at 10:50 A.M.

Rudy Stanko was on the agenda but was not present.

No bids were accepted for the desk that the board declared surplus.

Extension Educator, Cindy Tusler and Building and Grounds Superintendent, Dwaine Sones visited with the board about different grass options for the courthouse lawn. Some concerns have been expressed about the way the buffalo grass will look. The group decided to do the buffalo grass on a portion of the lawn, around the memorial. And other mixtures of grass will be used on the other part of the law. All three trees on the West side of the Courthouse will be removed prior to grass being planted.

The board reviewed the options for deductibles on our property insurance. No changes were made at this time.

Adjourn: 12:45 P.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: June 26, 2013