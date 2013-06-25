Board of Equalization Meeting July 1, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization will meet in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 9 A.M. July 1, 2013 to hear valuation protests. The meeting will be open to the public.  The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk.

Sindy L. Coburn

County Clerk

Published: June 26, 2013

 
