Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, June 17, 2013

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, June 17, 2013, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Gilchrist, Willnerd, Hebbert, Kruger, Johnson

MEMBERS ABSENT: None

AGENDA: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: 1) Scott Berndt – Staffing at Golden Spade Attendance Center 2)

MINUTES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Gilchrist, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of May 13, 2013, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 810,989.68, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn ABSTAIN, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert ABSTAIN (Ck #10845), Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 5-0.

It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Willnerd, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation fund bills in the amount of $53,526.64, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, that the District 81-0010 Lunch Fund bills in the amount of $ 21,757.14, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers to the Investment fund in the amount of $ 134,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $54,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

Financial reports were reviewed.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: No Action

POLICY UPDATES: No Action

JR. WRESTLING BUILDING: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, to allow erection of a building with facility committee approval by the Jr. Wrestling Club.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

OPTION ENROLLMENT: 1) Sterling Hendrix – Merriman Attendance Center to Cody-Kilgore Unified Schools for the 2013-2014 term.

2) Alyssa Shaw – Lakeside Attendance Center to Hyannis Public Schools for the 2013-2014 term.

3) Braydon Wilson – Lakeside Attendance Center to Alliance Schools for the 2013-2014 term.

The board notes receipt of option/transfer students as listed.

RESIGNATIONS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to accept the resignations of Beverly Harris (After school program), Sheri Shaal (GES secretary), Tom Tuchek(RES custodial), Hank Moeller (RES custodial) with regret.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

CONTRACTS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, to approve the teaching contract of Heather Pearson for the 2013-2014 contract term.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Kruger, to approve the teaching contract for Dina Connell for the 2013-2014 contract term.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Johnson, to move into executive session at 6:46 p.m. for personnel matter.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, to return to regular session at 6:59 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

RESIGNATION AGREEMENT: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to enter into an approved resignation agreement, as recommended by the superintendent of schools.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

ADMINISTRATIVE CONTRACTS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, to approve the administrative contracts as recommended by the negotiations committee.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

NON-CERTIFIED STAFF NEGOTIATIONS: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Johnson, to approve the revised non-certified staff salary schedule.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

PPACA POLICY FOR NON-CERTIFIED: Tabled.

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting – July 15, 2013 @ 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Willnerd, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:07 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

Chuck Hinn

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: June 26, 2013