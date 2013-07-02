Commissioners Minutes June 17, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9:15 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Krotz and Andersen present, Kling excused. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 6-10-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed claim checks and audited and approved salary claims.

Mike Ziller was present to visit with the board and Kuester about roads. He and his family have moved into the area and need some road work done. The board asked Kuester to take a look.

Kuester informed the board that the Federal Funds Purchase program through the Nebraska Department of Roads was expected to provide $94,512 to the County for roads and $5,682 for bridges. The board agreed with Kuester that we should visit with our budget consultant to develop a process for “banking” the funds for future projects.

County Attorney, Dennis King joined the board and Kuester to discuss the American’s With Disabilities (ADA) policy and to appoint an ADA Coordinator for the County. Andersen made a motion to appoint Dwaine Sones as the ADA Coordinator for Sheridan County. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to approve the ADA Policy as presented by Dennis King. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reviewed a subdivision request for Ardyth and Richard Rice. Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-14 allowing a subdivision of 5.28 acres of land along Hwy 87 south of White Clay for Ardyth and Richard Rice. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reviewed an audit engagement letter with FALCO for the upcoming audit. Andersen made a motion to sign and approve the Audit Engagement Letter with FALCO for the 2012-2013 fiscal year, with the price of the audit services to be $15,400 plus travel expenses. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 11:40 A.M.

Attest:

Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Vice Chairman

Published: July 3, 2013