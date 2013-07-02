Hay Springs City Council Minutes June 11, 2013

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Randy Turman, Jim Varvel and Keith Kearns were present. Jerry Matthews was absent. City Attorney Jami Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the minutes from the May 14, 2013 Regular Meeting with one correction: Randy abstained on the item appointing the Pioneer Manor Board Member. All voted aye, Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to approve the agenda for June 11, 2013 Regular meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Public Concerns: Kathy Herstead was present, representing her daughter Shelly Lineman. Kathy requested a refund of the sewer payment for the past few years as the property has a septic system.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Has been busy patching streets and a couple of alleys; Has been mowing City properties. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool – Everything was ready for Memorial Day; Water samples were taken; The areas’ water circuit rider will be here next week for inspection; Discussed how often to water parks and cemetery this year – need to be conservative. Jim Varvel-Nursing Home: Had a good, positive survey regarding the staff and facility. Jim Varvel-Finance Committee: No report. Jerry Matthews-SWANN – No report. Randy Turman- Lister-Sage – Going with Mobius out of Hemingford for security cameras; Will be asking the school for a contribution towards the $6,000 total cost; Looking at business/banner advertisers for additional income. Ron Housh-Mayor – Parks are looking good.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: Baker’s has calculated $41,000 for liquidated damages due to Layne Christensen exceeding contract days. There is a dispute between Layne and Baker’s as to who is at fault for the installation of the generator.

Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to enter executive session at 7:23 to discuss legal matters. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to exit executive session at 7:44, All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to direct Jami to contact Layne Christensen to give them 30 days to complete the work or the City will find them in breach of contract. All voted aye. Motion carried.

PADD Update: There were 148 out of 277 surveys returned.

Water Token Machine: Jim Heesacker was contacted about purchasing the machine and was asked to be present at the Council meeting if he is interested. Mr. Heesacker is not present. Item tabled.

Street Damage/Heavy Traffic Ordinance #13-02: The ordinance includes restrictions on engine brakes. There were patrons present objecting to the engine braking portion. There was discussion regarding the weight of semi-trucks, campers and dually pick-ups. Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to amend the ordinance striking the paragraph about engine braking and to include entirety of Line Street and Beaver Road within City limits as exceptions. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Lister-Sage Loan/Money Market: Tabled

NEW BUSINESS

Varvel made motion, Kearns seconded to approve claims as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

American Funds $418.20; Arnold Pool $3197.25; Baker’s $2656.47; Barb McCartney $425.00; Blue Cross Blue Shield $1573.78;Bluff’s $1412.95; Caselle $503.67; Chadron Home Center $14.53; EMC Insurance $2289.88; Farmer’s $245.98; Great Plains Communications $261.95; Hay Springs Lumber $1787.42; Hills Materials $4877.09; Hip Hop $168.00; Ideal Linen $27.41; J&C Lawn $38.04; J&L Grocery $42.58; Lawson $473.11; Lee Zobel $3.13; Marianne Hanks $64.15; MCI $59.43; NDEQ $13458.49; Ne Public Health $14.00; NHHS $518.26; Nebraska Total Office $110.65; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Rural $195.60; NPPD $5977.74; One Call Concepts $8.55; Panhandle Drilling $11.97; Petty Cash $192.28; Pheasant Run $69.74; Postmaster $94.38; Region 23 $240.00; Roberts Electric $1050.28; Sackers $543.83; Sandhills News $224.96; Security First $2633.41; Security First Insurance $110.00; SourceGas $869.28; SWANN $6913.96; The Lifeguard Store $276.16; Union Security Insurance $188.87; Utility Service Co. $676.83; Verizon $84.44; Ward Lab $126.25; WestCo $742.70.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the May Treasurer’s Report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sunset Heights New Board Member: Ron recommended the appointment of Jennifer Wohl to the Sunset Heights Board. Varvel made motion, Kearns seconded to appoint Jennifer Wohl. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADA Policy Statement: Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to accept the ADA Policy statement and to designate the City Clerk as the ADA Coordinator, All voted aye. Motion carried.

Vacant Lots: According to our ordinances, 15 days have to be given on the letters for tall grass.

Mowing Bids: One bid was received from Quality Lawn Care. Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to accept the bid for unmowed lots at $45.00/lot. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Nebraska Rural Water Donation: The City needs to do a water leak detection through NRWA due to water pumped vs. water sold discrepancy last fiscal year.

Items for next meeting were discussed.

There being no further business, Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to adjourn at 8:45 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: July 3, 2013