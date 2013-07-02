Notice of Organization Of SandRidge Outfitters, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Michael G. Raymer and Justin Raymer have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be SandRidge Outfitters, L.L.C.

2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.

3. Purpose. The company is organized to carry on all business relating to outdoor recreation and sporting activities including but not limited to the acquisition of real property by purchase, lease, or otherwise for hunting, fishing and other activities; to engage in outfitting services for hunters including all lawful species which may be taken in the State of Nebraska; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is 5590 St. Hwy. 70, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

5. Designated Agent. The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is Michael G. Raymer, 5590 St. Hwy 70, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

6. Management. Management of the company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.

Published: July 3, July 10 and July 17, 2013