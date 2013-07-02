Notice of Trustee’s Sale WEST HALF (W1/2) OF LOTS 4 AND 5 IN BLOCK 24, ORIGINAL TOWN OF GORDON, SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 08/12/2013, at 10:00 a.m. at the main front door of the Sheridan County Courthouse, 301 E. 2nd Street, Rushville, NE 69360:

WEST HALF (W1/2) OF LOTS 4 AND 5 IN BLOCK 24, ORIGINAL TOWN OF GORDON, SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA

All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.

