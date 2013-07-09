Meeting Notice Gordon-Rushville Schools, July 15, 2013

The Board of Education for Gordon-Rushville School District No. 10, Sheridan County Nebraska, will hold a Monthly Meeting in the Conference/Board Room at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak St., Gordon, NE on Monday, July 15, 2013, commencing at 6:00 o’clock p.m.

The meeting agenda, which is continuously updated, is available for inspection at the office of the Superintendent of Schools, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, during regular business hours.

Purpose: Hearing – Parent Involvement Policy # 6400; Hearing – Student Fees Policy # 5416; Hearing – Bullying Policy # 5415; Regular Scheduled Meeting.

Chuck Hinn, President

Board of Education

District No. 81-0010

Published: July 10, 2013