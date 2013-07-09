Special Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3 Board Retreat, July 15, 2013
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4652 times
The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold a board retreat at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2013 in the conference room at Northwest Rural Public Power District, Hay Springs. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss district goals.
Published: July 10, 2013